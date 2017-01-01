Eastwood Advertiser

Search

An important message from the East Midlands Ambulance Service

News 1
Garry Chadburn, Team Manager for Electrical and Environmental Maintenance, at Via East Midlands.

Council announces gritting improvements for Ashfield area

News 1
Weather warning

WEATHER ALERT: Persistent fog to make driving ‘difficult’

News 1
Light sleet showers
4c
0c

VIDEO: Why your New Year’s Eve countdown will be longer than normal

News 1

FOG WARNING: ‘Drive to the conditions’ urge police

News 1

QUIZ OF THE YEAR: 2016 in questions

Offbeat

Curfew for Hucknall cannabis man

News
Mansfield Magistrates Court

Thief facing jail “lost nerve” and fled court

News
Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Ex-prisoner crashed mum’s car into bungalow after petrol theft in Ollerton

News
Kyle Ryde pictured during the 2016 season.

Thrilled Ryde signs up with Pucetti for 2017

More Sport
.

What we learned from the latest week of Premier League action

Football 2

OPINION: Nottingham Forest fans can’t wait for year to be over

Football
NEW KING ON THE BLOCK? -- novice Thistlecrack is aiming to spike the guns of stablemate Cue Card in the 32Red King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Thistlecrack in the King George at Kempton -- good for the race, but is it good for the horse?

More Sport

Stuart Broad signs new three year deal with Nottinghamshire

Cricket

Eastwood boss expects title race to go the wire

Football

Dan Christian re-signs for Nottinghamshire

Cricket

OPINION: Nottingham Forest in danger of being sucked into relegation battle

Football

Art on display at Erewash Museum

Arts

Art on display at Erewash Museum

Arts
Vital war bunker’s new lease of life

Vital war bunker’s new lease of life

News
OPINION: Nottingham Forest fans can’t wait for year to be over

OPINION: Nottingham Forest fans can’t wait for year to be over

Football
REVEALED: Most popular baby names in Nottinghamshire in 2016

REVEALED: Most popular baby names in Nottinghamshire in 2016

News
Firefighters were called in to help rescue this horse in Alfreton after it got stuck in a footbridge

RSPCA release pictures of 2016’s weirdest animal rescues

News

War bunker to become B&B

News
Safety warning for Notts parents who gave a hoverboard for Christmas

Safety warning for Notts parents who gave a hoverboard for Christmas

News