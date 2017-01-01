Eastwood Advertiser

Search

Head teacher unsure how schools will manage after funding cuts

News

Gales could hit the East Midlands on Friday as Storm Doris heads our way

News

Keep your number plates clean or face a fine

News
Light showers
9c
6c

First day at work for Nottinghamshire’s new police chief

News

What do you find most frustrating about parking?

News 2

Is your 50p coin worth hundreds?

News 2

Chocolate Easter Bunny recalled over tampering fears

News 2
CTA

Nine things you didn’t know about Valentine’s Day

News
The plans are expected to save 180 million a year.

Two job centres in Nottinghamshire face closure

News
Eastwood Community FC's Jack Smith in action.

Eastwood dip in form continues

Football

OPINION: Clough deal is great value for money

Football
Antonio Candreva

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Football 1

Patience plea as goal-shy Eastwood prepare for must-win game

Football

VIDEO: What Nottingham Forest have bought and Chesterfield lost in Gboly Ariyibi

Football

Many tears for Many Clouds as Thistlecrack doubts creep in

More Sport

Joao Teixeira could make Nottingham Forest debut against Rotherham

Football

Are Nottingham Forest interested in Chesterfield winger Gboly Ariyibi?

Football
Andrew Morley as his idol Buddy Holly

PREVIEW: Buddy Holly & Rock n Roll Legends tribute at Sheffield City Hall

Whats on

Hair Rock to play at The Diamnod

Music

Cool sounds as Rat Pack show comes to Mansfield

Music

Hair Rock to play at The Diamnod

Music

Cool sounds as Rat Pack show comes to Mansfield

Music

Film review: Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful WW2 movie

Arts
Spa owner, Michelle Davis, centre, with her staff at the new spa opened at Durban House, they from left, Gilby Stones, June Vasey, Isabelle Davis and Claire Westwick.

Durban House Day Spa opens in town

News
Chesterfield v Millwall. Gboly Ariyibi skips past Shane Ferguson.

VIDEO: What Nottingham Forest have bought and Chesterfield lost in Gboly Ariyibi

Football
Forest blogger Lee Clarke is calling on fans to roar the team to Championship survival.

Former Nottingham Forest defender named new boss of Skelmersdale United

Football
Parents are being urged to ensure their children have deleted the app.

Parents warning over video app after pervert’s sickening post as school children chat online

News
A huge asteroid is heading towards Earth.

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month

News
OPINION: Clough deal is great value for money

OPINION: Clough deal is great value for money

Football