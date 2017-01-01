Eastwood Advertiser

£6m growth fund for Notts firms reopens

News
Robin Hood Festival launched. Bless you my son! Friar Tuck, aka, Phil Rose from TV's Robin of Sherwood, gives Chad's Kev Rogers a blessing at the opening ceremony on Monday.

Friar Tuck joins Sherwood Forest fracking fight as petition handed to parliament

News
Nuthall WI

WI donates bags of gifts to four refuges

News
Sunny spells
0c
-3c

Vets awarded outstanding client service

News

Durban House Day Spa opens in town

Parents warning over video app after pervert’s sickening post as school children chat online

See how the rich and famous holiday...

News

Tips to getting fit in 2017 for all ages

News

WARNING: East Midlands’ wettest day of the year is coming

News
ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Football
Ben Osborn in action for Nottingham Forest

OPINION: Osborn goal up there with Nottingham Forest’s best

Football
Eastwood Community v Rolls Royce Leisure. Eastwood's Kieran Heath and Hucknall's Chay Betteridge in action.

Eastwood CFC’s title hopes hit by draw

Football
Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust submit application to safeguard City Ground

Football

OPINION: Does the Chinese Super League threaten the quality of the Premier League?

Football 5

RUMOURS: Pep wants a new deal, Man Utd want bigger stadium, Reds after Carvalho

Football 4

Corthorn urges Eastwood to make the most of rivals slipping up

Football

Wood backs Moores to revive relegated Nottinghamshire

Cricket
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran to play Nottingham dates in April

Whats on

Tale of two cities for the Halle at RCH

Music

Haiti-inspired exhibition in Southwell

Arts

SAFETY NOTICE: Check these ELC toys

News 3
Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Jail threat for Selston man who grew drugs to pay off debt to mum

News
Spa owner, Michelle Davis, centre, with her staff at the new spa opened at Durban House, they from left, Gilby Stones, June Vasey, Isabelle Davis and Claire Westwick.

Durban House Day Spa opens in town

Eastwood couple raise cash for lung research

News
Premier League preview: Liverpool ready to turn up the heat

Football
Parents are being urged to ensure their children have deleted the app.

Parents warning over video app after pervert’s sickening post as school children chat online

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

TRANSFER RUMOURS: Milan want Everton winger, Fonte to West Ham, Sanchez to Juve?

