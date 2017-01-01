Eastwood Advertiser

Last few days for Nottinghamshire parents to apply for child's school place

Education
NFRS

Fire engulfs former Notts colliery building

News
Angel Callaghan has been found safe and well.

Missing 15-year-old found ‘safe and well’

News
Heavy rain
8c
2c

POTHOLE HELL: Which is the worst road near you?

News

BIG FREEZE: Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Nottinghamshire

News 1

Broxtowe slacking in food standard ratings

News

WEATHER: A dull start, becoming brighter later

News 1
Don't Tell the Bride is looking for couples for the new series.

Nottinghamshire couples wanted for 2017 series of Don't Tell the Bride

News
Mobile speed cameras are monitoring Notts roads this week.

Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Crime
Selston FC v Matlock Town Reserves, Selston celebrated their first goal

Match gallery: Selston 2 Matlock Town Reserves 1

Football

OPINION: Eric Lichaj shows Nottingham Forest what a real captain is made of

Football
ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Football rumours: Ozil wants Arsenal assurances, PSG in for Premier League ace and was there a FA Cup snub from the top teams?

Football
.

OPINION: Premier League megabucks has ruined the FA Cup

Football

FA CUP PREVIEW: Fourth round ball numbers confirmed...

Sport

BLOG: ‘Dele Alli is surely a target for world class teams’

Football 3

Godleman signs contract extension at Derbyshire

Cricket 2

VIDEO: SPIREITES’ GOLDEN GOALS - Craig Westcarr clinches Wembley glory

Football 2
Stats by the FSA (Stock Image).

Ladybower Reservoir

Ramble to the reservoir this weekend

Whats on

Bowie anniversary tribute at the Diamond

Music
Film Review: Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Arts
Nigel Clough - Pic By James Williamson

OPINION: ‘I’ve had enough, it’s time for Clough’

Football
Ian Deakin wants Kimberley MW to maintain their push for the EMCL title.

Deakin aims high as Stags maintain promotion push

Football
