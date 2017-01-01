Eastwood Advertiser

Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Friday February 3

Meet Craig Guildford, Nottinghamshire’s new police chief

REVEALED: The number of people sleeping rough in Nottinghamshire

Drug dealing duo jailed after police raid uncovers supply operation

Police urge missing Derbyshire man to get in touch

Fraudster sold football tickets and laptops on web

Jail threat for Mansfield shopkeeper who sold out of date food

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Addict stole Scalextrix after drug relapse in Sutton

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Terminally-ill woman curfewed for Asda theft

Premier League preview: Can Chelsea knock Arsenal out of title race?

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Rumour Mill: Manchester United to make fresh move for Benfica’s Victor Lindelhof

Chesterfield v Wimbledon, Gboly Ariyibi

Ariyibi sad to leave Spireites but excited by Forest challenge

Antoine Greizmann

RUMOUR MILL: Deal in principle for Griezmann | Ibrahimovic to Napoli | £30m Chinese bid for Sigurdsson

Many tears for Many Clouds as Thistlecrack doubts creep in

Eastwood dip in form continues

OPINION: Clough deal is great value for money

VIDEO: What Nottingham Forest have bought and Chesterfield lost in Gboly Ariyibi

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall is at large in Nottingham

A scene from Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood �Tristram Kenton

REVIEW: Sister Act is full of sass and swagger at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Coalfield Crooner Jack Land Noble

VIDEO PREVIEW: The Coalfield Crooner at Barnsley Lamproom Theatre

A scene from Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood �Tristram Kenton

Anton and Erin swing into the area again for latest show

Plenty to enjoy at Playhouse this spring

JAILED: James Burton (left) and Luke Nikon.

Chesterfield v Millwall. Gboly Ariyibi skips past Shane Ferguson.

Forest blogger Lee Clarke is calling on fans to roar the team to Championship survival.

Former Nottingham Forest defender named new boss of Skelmersdale United

OPINION: Clough deal is great value for money

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

A huge asteroid is heading towards Earth.

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month

