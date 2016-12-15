30-pint-a-day boozer quit Worksop for fresh start after drug bust

A chronic boozer who was downing 30 pints a day at the peak of his addiction left Worksop to start a new life after he was caught with drugs, a court heard.

Shane Wilkinson, 48, now of Queen’s Road, Spalding, admitted possession of amphetamine and cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police carried out a search warrant at his former address on Radford Street, Worksop, on July 21, and found 25.6 grammes of amphetamine in the freezer, along with a cannabis plant in the garden and 26.6 grammes of cannabis in the living room.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said 200 deal bags were also found, but Wilkinson told police he used them to measure quantities so he didn’t overdose.

He had a “fairly lengthy record”, said Mr Hollett, with convictions for possession with intent to supply drugs, in 2011, and criminal damage, in 2014.

David Verity, mitigating, said Wilkinson had made “great progress over the last few months.”

“He was a regular user of amphetamine and cannabis for a long time. His life has been blighted by alcohol problems.

“The best thing he ever did was get away from Worksop and the influences there,” said Mr Verity.

“He moved to Spalding. He hasn’t touched drugs since July.”

He had also found his first job in ten years and had started a new relationship.

Cheryl Nesbit, of the probation service, said Wilkinson had a 30-year history of drink and drug abuse and had taken “everything but heroin”.

She said he was drinking 30 pints a day at the peak of his addiction.

“He moved to Spalding for a fresh start,” she said. “Since then he tells me he has the occasional social drink and hasn’t touched drugs.

“If that’s the case then he should be commended.”

He was fined £280 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.