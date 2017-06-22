Bulwell assault man ordered to get alcohol treatment

A Bulwell man who assaulted a woman has been ordered to get treatment for alcoholism.

Leslie Burton, 48, of Spruce Gardens, admitted the offence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on April 5, and he was sentenced on June 8.

The court heard he assaulted the woman, at an address on Spindle Gardens, on February 25.

He was given a 12 month community order and must get treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, and carry out 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was banned from contacting the woman and must pay her £250 compensation.

He also owes £310 court costs, which will be deducted from his benefits.