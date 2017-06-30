How much time do you spend working in the 'coffice' each week?

Us Brits are known for our love of caffeine and now it seems that we're combining our love of coffee with our work more than ever before.

New research carried out by MyVoucherCodes found that 81 per cent of Brits spend roughly three and half hours working from a coffee shop every week - and it's such a common thing that it's led to the coining of a new term, the 'Coffice'.

According to the research, four out of five Brits have worked from a coffee shop and do so regularly.

Other findings included:

* Business deals closed in a coffee shop represent an estimated £14.5 billion for the economy

* One third of Brits have closed a business deal in a “coffice”

* 56% of respondents work from a coffee shop on a weekly basis

* On average, we spend up to £10 on food/drink each working session

* Whilst 43% of us are concerned with the lack of privacy in a coffee shop, 1 in 3 people have attended a job interview there

* 67% of respondents said their place of work supported the idea of working from a “coffice”, perhaps proving that companies are more forward-thinking than ever before

* The average working session in a coffee shop lasts for 93 minutes

Chris Reilly, Managing Director at MyVoucherCodes comments: “This new research shows the rise of the “coffice” as a place for Brits to work and cut business deals.

"With 13% of us working out of a coffee shop every day and the UK coffee shop market experiencing strong growth that is forecast to continue, the “coffice” trend is also set to maintain popularity for a while yet."