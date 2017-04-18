Langley Mill woman hit with hefty bill in fly-tipping case

A Langley Mill woman has been hit in the pocket to the tune of nearly £900 after appearing in court on fly-tipping charges.

Lalarnie Hayburn attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after a warrant was issued for her arrest - having failed to appear on three previous occasions.

She entered a guilty plea to a charge under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 of failing in her duty of care as an occupier of domestic premises to ensure disposal of waste is only to an authorised person.

The court heard Hayburn paid Richard Oakey, of Ilkeston, to take away her waste on three occasions, but the waste was found fly-tipped.

Sue Bonnington, Amber Valley Borough Council’s Community Support Principal Officer, commented: “This incident was part of a much larger fly-tipping case where up to ten other fly-tipping incidents where reported.

“I would like to remind householders to be vigilant when disposing of household waste and not use so-called ‘white van men’ to remove waste unless they are sure they are registered waste carriers. The householder has a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of properly and may be prosecuted even though they paid someone to take it away.”

Hayburn was ordered to pay a fine of £140, costs of £723, plus £200 in clear-up fees and a £30 victim surcharge.

To report fly-tipping, call the council hotline on 01773 841335.