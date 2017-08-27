Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.
Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 28:

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Main Road, Upton;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com