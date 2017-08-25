Duo with Class A drugs worth millions arrested

Millions of pounds worth of suspected Class A drugs have been found in Notts and two people have been arrested.
A man and woman from South Yorkshire have been arrested in connection with the find.
A Notts police spokesman sadi: “The pair, aged 48 and 35 respectively, were detained during a warrant on Friday 25 August 2017 at a house in Doncaster.
“They have been released under investigation in connection with the find, discovered at an industrial unit near Bilsthorpe on Monday 14 August.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastwood Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.