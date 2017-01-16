Inquests to open into Tunisian terror deaths of Notts social worker and Gainsborough blogger

The inquests into the deaths of 30 Britons killed at a Tunisian holiday resort in 2015 are set to open today (Monday, January 16).

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach near Sousse, killing a total of 38 people.

The victims, aged between 19 and 80, include 58-year-old former Nottinghamshire social worker John Stollery.

Mr Stollery, from Walesby, was on holiday with his wife Cheryl and son. He worked with children in care at Nottinghamshire County Council, and his wife said “he made a difference and gave his best to others”

Also amongst the dead was Carly Lovett, 24, from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. The fashion blogger, who was on holiday with her fiance Liam, reportedly survived the massacre on the beach only to die when a grenade was thrown into her hotel.

The terror attack remains the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.

The hearings at London’s Royal Courts of Justice are expected to take seven weeks.

Lone gunman Rezgui opened fire on the holidaymakers staying in the Port El Kantaoui resort on June 26.

Thirty of those killed were Britains staying at the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba and neighbouring Hotel Riu Bellevue Park.

Three people from Ireland, two Germans, one Russian, a Belgian and a Portuguese woman were also killed.

Pictured, from top, mourners at the funeral of Carly Lovett, John Stollery and Carly with her fiance, Liam Moore.