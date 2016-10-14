DISGUSTING: Notts butcher admits host of vile food hygiene breaches

A Nottinghamshire butcher has admitted multiple food hygiene breaches in his shop.

Environmental health officers from Ashfield District Council carried out numerous inspections of C Cassidy and Sons on Watnall Road, Hucknall.

Dirty aprons worn by staff. Picture: Ashfield District Council

They found a host of issues including a lack of hygiene training for staff, dirty aprons and tabards worn by employees and dirty equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food.

Multiple surfaces and many fixtures and fittings including towel dispensers, hand soap dispensers and chiller door seals were all found to be in a poor and dirty condition.

Christopher Cassidy pleaded guilty to ten offences under food hygiene regulations.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, he was ordered to pay a £1,500 and the council's costs of £4,671.

One of the microwaves. Picture: Ashfield District Council.

Councillor Nicolle Ndiweni, the council's portfolio holder for community safety engagement, said: "Food hygiene is of utmost importance and breaches can potentially lead to severe harm for the public.

"In this case, there was a complete lack of basic cleaning and good food hygiene practices were not followed.

"Preparing food in a dirty environment is not just bad practice, it can lead to serious illness or even death.

“Ashfield's officers made every effort to work with Mr Cassidy to see improvements made - but had to act in the interests of public safety when issues raised were left unaddressed”.