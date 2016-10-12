Eastwood clothes thief caught in Mansfield

An Eastwood woman admitted stealing clothes worth nearly £300 from stores in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Nicola Louise Cope, 36, of Moon Crescent, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of theft when she appeared before Nottingham magistrates on September 30.

The court heard she stole clothing worth £208 from Next and £89 from Sports Direct, in St Peter’s Retail Park, in Mansfield, on May 11.

She was given a four week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, because the offence was serious and because of her record of offending.

Cope must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.