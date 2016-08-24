Notts man named as biker killed in A38 crash

A motorcyclist who died after a collision on the A38 at the weekend has been named.

The collision occurred at around 10.45am on Sunday in a southbound layby between Alfreton and Ripley and involved a motorbike and a lorry.

The rider of the motorbike, Ian Perry, 48, of Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A file has been prepared for the coroner.

