This is the weather forecast for today (Thursday, January 19).

It will be mainly dry, but generally overcast with mist and fog patches.

Occasional drizzle is possible in places, Some bright intervals are possible in the far south.

Maximum Temperature 8C.

Cloudy and misty with occasional drizzle possible, mainly on hills.

Winds will be light and variable.

Clear spells in the far south may allow a slight ground frost to form.

Minimum Temperature 2C