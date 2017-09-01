Nottinghamshire Police recruitment now open

Nottinghamshire Police have now opened recruitment for their latest intake of Police Officers.

They plan to employ hundreds of new officers after a two-year freeze on recruitment.

Nottinghamshire Police will be employing trainee constables throughout the county – bolstering police numbers from 1,800 in the county to 2,000.

The force will recruit a total of 200 officers in 2017-18 and has ambitions to recruit a further 158 in 2018-19.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “I know people want to see more police officers and police community support officers on their streets and in their neighbourhoods.

“They want to see a visible, easily accessible police presence in their communities.

“I can understand that, which is why I have been working hard with the force to secure enough sustainable funding for an increase in officer numbers”.

“After a long recruitment freeze, this confirmation that we intend to fatten up the thin blue line is good news for both the community and the force.”

Nottinghamshire Police are also encouraging more people from minority backgrounds to join the force.

Mr Tipping said: “We are out talking to people in minority communities.

“We have been targeting specific places of worship, letting people know that whatever background they are from, they can succeed in Nottingham Police”.

Applications will close at midnight on Friday, September 22.