Notts consumers need to ‘switch on’ about consumer rights

Consumers in Nottinghamshire are being reminded to be ‘switched on’ and know their rights when it comes to buying electrical goods.

Nottinghamshire’s Citizens Advice Consumer Line received 723 complaints from members of the public about electrical items last year - making it the third highest area of complaint.

Consumer law changed in October 2015 when the Consumer Rights Act came into force, which makes it easier for disputes to be settled through an Ombudsman and gives clearer rights for faulty digital content such as online films, games and eBooks.

Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle, chairman of the council’s Trading Standards team, said: “On the run-up to Christmas high street shoppers need to be aware that they are only entitled to return an item if their core rights have been breached, particularly if they are buying as a present.

“Many stores offer a no quibble return policy so this isn’t a problem but it’s best to check before buying, otherwise the buyer has to show the goods are not satisfactory, fit for purpose or as described.”

Trading Standards has issuing the following advice -

• the seller is responsible for an electrical item that is faulty not the manufacturer

• check the item is fit for purpose, has no damage and fits the space available for it

• all electrical toys and appliances should be ‘CE’ marked and have a UK manufacturer or importer’s trademark or name and address

• there are no legal rights to return or cancel an item purchased in a shop unless it is damaged or not as described

For help call Citizens Advice consumer service on 0345 4040506.