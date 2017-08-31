Notts Fire and Rescue issue warning after dangerous crash

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have released dramatic photos to warn people about the dangers of slippery roads.

The photos show a crash between two cars which happened in Blyth Road, Ranskill, yesterday (Wednesday, August 30) at around 8am.

Crash in Blyth Road, Ranskill. Photo from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

Both appliances from Retford along with an appliance from Worksop and the Rescue Team from Newark attended the scene.

One adult male was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Please be careful out there; the roads are very slippery at the moment.”

Crash in Blyth Road, Ranskill. Photo from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue