POLL: Jeremy Corbyn wants workers to have four extra Bank Holidays

Jeremy Corbyn has announced we’d have four extra Bank Holidays if he was Prime Minister.

The Labour leader said he wanted to make every nation’s Patron Saint day a Bank Holiday across the UK.

This mean’s English workers would have a day off on St George’s Day for England, St George’s Day for Wales, St Patrick’s Day for Ireland and St Andrew’s Day for Scotland.

“These holidays will be a chance for workers to spend time with their families, in their communities and with their friends. But they will also be a chance to celebrate the national cultures of our proud nations,” Corbyn said.

