Star proposes to girlfriend on stage during Mansfield panto Peter Pan - oh yes he did!

Mansfield panto fans were treated to an unexpected, magical bonus on Friday evening - when cast member Adam Moss proposed to his girlfriend on the Palace Theatre stage.

Adam, who plays the popular Smee in Peter Pan, stole the show when he popped the question to unsuspecting Karen Tomkins towards the end of the smash-hit panto.

She said yes . . . oh yes she did.

Fortunately, Karen - an illusionist who once reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent - said yes to a backdrop of cheers echoing around the packed auditorium.

Adam said: “I’m over the moon that Karen said yes. It’s been planned for over six months now and everyone knew but her.

“I can’t thanks Martin Dodd (UK Productions’ producer) and of course the amazing staff at Mansfield Palace Theatre enough for keeping this secret. Mansfield is a special place for me and I’m so happy I got to share it with you all.”

Adam is no stranger to Mansfield having starred as Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty at the Palace two years ago,

He recently tweeted: “I absolutely love @MansfieldPalace cast and crew. I’ve never worked in a more lovelier place than this #oneteam #letsdothis #peterpan2016”.

And speaking after accepting his proposal of marriage, his fiancée Karen said: “It’s not really sunk in yet, I can’t believe it happened, but every time I tell someone I feel so happy and excited. Getting engaged this way was so amazing!”

Louise Atkin, the theatre’s marketing manager, was in on the act.

She said: “It was lovely to be part of such a magical, romantic gesture, which means Adam and Karen will always have fond memories of our beautiful theatre.”

- Peter Pan runs at the Palace Theatre until New Year’s Eve. To check availability and book tickets, visit www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or contact 01623 633133.