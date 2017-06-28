Sutton assault man found hiding under bed by cops

A Sutton man who punched his partner and threw her across the bedroom in a drunken rage, was later found hiding under the bed by police, a court has heard.

Grant Vaughan and his partner rowed following a night drinking at the Nag’s Head, and she fell asleep on the trampoline in the back garden, before waking at 1.30am, on June 11, and going inside.

“He came home asking where she had been and calling her abusive names and accusing her of being somewhere else,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“She was in fear for her safety and hid in a bedroom cupboard. He dragged her out and threw her across the room and she hit her head on the wall. She pushed him away and told him to leave her alone.

“He punched her in the face and threw her on the bed. He tried to hug her and said: “I didn’t mean to hurt you.”

“She shouted out of the window for help.”

A neighbour called the police when she heard Vaughan shouting at 2am, and officers found him hiding under the bed, the court heard.

The woman was left with a swollen black eye.

They had been in a relationship since January, and had been living together for three months.

In interview, he told police that when he realised she wasn’t at home he went out looking for her, but couldn’t recall much else as he was “eight out of ten on a one-to-ten scale of drunkenness.”

Vaughan, 29, of Langford Street, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He has a previous conviction for drink driving from December 22, 2016, when a community order with unpaid work was imposed, the court heard.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “Following the argument he pushed her in the bedroom and then she struck him. Then he assaulted her again.

“He had consumed a large amount of alcohol.”

She no restraining order had been requested.

Vaughan, a father of three, who works as a manager in a house clearing company.

Probation officer Raquio Bano said Vaughan has issues with trust and control. He admitted drinking up to 20 pints of alcohol on the night, and testing positive for cocaine.

He is hoping to resume the relationship, she said.

He was given a 24 month community order with 30 sessions of a building better relationships course, and he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.