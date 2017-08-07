Sutton careworker stole from disabled man to fund gambling habit

A Sutton careworker’s gambling problem led him to withdraw cash from a severely disabled man’s bank account to bet on football, a court heard.

Robert Clark withdrew £70 in cash from an ATM between January 4 and 10, 2016, and admitted using the man’s card in an email to his manager, after his victim’s mother noticed the withdrawals.

His victim was born with cerebral palsy and had seperately suffered brain damage.

Clark told police he used the money to place bets on football matches, said prosecutor Rod Chapman.

“As a result of the fraud coming to light he said he had lost his job, his relationship with his partner and his children and had to return to living with his parents,” he said.

“He has had himself excluded from the bookmaker’s shop so he can’t gamble any more and has entered a residential rehabilitation course to tackle his gambling addiction.”

Clark, 34, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, admitted fraud by abuse of position, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Clark’s “very entrenched” gambling habit caused him to sign up for a 13 week residential rehabilitation course, in April 2016, and was now “gambling free.”

“He thought the matter had come to a conclusion and he is now before the court and having to deal with these matters which were committed 18 months ago,” she said.

Ms Wragg said Clark would spend his lunch money on gambling and go without food.

He was now back in the family unit and due to start a warehouse job, she said.

Clark was given a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £70 compensation, with costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.