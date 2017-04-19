THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten awesome things to do in Notts this weekend

Looking for things to do to keep yourself and the family entertained this weekend?

Here is our list of the ten best things going on in Nottinghamshire over the next few days.

Think we should give your event a mention? Email newsdesk@chad.co.uk

1. St George’s Day, Worksop Priory

This Sunday, April 23, is St George’s Day! And what better way to celebrate England’s patron saint than with a day of Medieval-themed entertainnment and activities.

Between 12.30pm and 8pm there will be archery, candlemaking, children’s Medieval fancy dress competition, living history and best of all a Medieval tournament put on by Escafeld Medieval Society.

2. The Full Monty, Mansfield Palace Theatre

Until Saturday, April 22, Heanor Musical Theatre Company present this award-winning stage version of the smash-hit film.

Broke and desperate for cash, a group of unemployed steelworkers come up with a bold plan that will leave them exposed in many ways.

But have they got the courage to ‘let it go’?

This show is unsuitable for under-14s

For tickets call 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2omdKsg

3. Rattle, Rhyme and Roll, Southwell Library

Take you little one along to this free event between 9.30am and 10am on Friday, April 21, and enjoy sharing nursery rhymes and songs.

4. Jimmy Carr, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The controversial comedian comes to Nottingham this Friday, April 21. For The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, he has gathered a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

For tickets call 0115 9895555 or visit www.trch.co.uk

5. All About Dogs, Newark Showground

The showground will feature an entire weekend of entertainment on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, based around our furry friends, including fun dog shows, competitions, family entertainment, meet the breeds and expert advice.

For ticket pricing visit www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk

6. Money For Nothing, Retford Majestic

This Friday, April 21, one of the world’s leading Dire Straits tributes, Money for Nothing, will come to Retford.

Fronting the band is guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams and all the band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to be as close as possible to the real thing.

For tickets, call 01777 706866 or visit www.majesticretford.com

7. Under Siege. Armour and Siege Warfare in the 17th Century, National Civil War Centre, Newark

Join Keith Dowen, assistant curator at the Royal Armouries to discover how armourers responded to developments in artillery on Saturday, April 22, at 2.30pm. The talk will last approximately 50 minutes and is free with standard admission to the museum.

For more, visit www.nationalcivilwarcentre.com

8. Tommy, Nottingham Playhouse

Based on the iconic 1969 concept album, The Who’s Tommy is the multi-award winning rock opera written by Pete Townshend.

The story of the pinball-playing boy has entertained and intrigued audiences for more than 40 years with its epic score including Tommy Can You Hear Me, I’m Free, See Me, Feel Me and Pinball Wizard.

Playing until April 29.

For tickets, call 0115 9419419 or visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

9. St George’s Day, Bulwell Market Square

There will be St George’s Day events to entertain the family bewteen 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The free event will feature music from Carlton Brass, face painting, arts activities and even an appearance from ‘St George’ himself.

10. Some Enchanted Evening, Retford Majestic

The West End comes to Retford with this popular musical revue show on Saturday, April 22.

Now in its fifth year, the show is bigger than ever with numbers from the likes of South Pacific, Evita, Chicago, Les Miserables and many more, all performed by West End singers.

For tickets call 01777 706866 or visit www.majesticretford.com