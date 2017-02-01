Two job centres in Nottinghamshire face closure

Two job centres in Nottinghamshire could face closure.

Job centres in Hill House on Commercial Gate in Mansfield and Ashbrook House, on Forest Street in Sutton could be merged with other local authority sites.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that of 20 per cent of office space is being under-used as more people are making benefit claims online.

Some smaller jobcentres will be merged with larger ones, and others will be co-located with local government premises.

DWP said it will be able to offer a more efficient service while delivering good value for the taxpayer, saving around £180 million a year for the next 10 years.

Damian Hinds, minster for employment said:“We will always make sure that people have the support they need to get into and progress within work, that’s why we are recruiting 2,500 more work coaches to help those who need it most.

“The way the world works has changed rapidly in the last 20 years and the welfare state needs to keep pace. As more people access their benefits through the internet many of our buildings are under-used. We are concentrating our resources on what we know best helps people into work.”

“The changes we’ve announced today will help ensure that the way we deliver our services reflect the reality of today’s welfare system.”