Worksop thief took gift set from B&M Bargains

A Worksop woman stole from B&M Bargains on the spur of the moment, a court heard.

Amanda Johnstone, 41, of Gateford Road, admitted the offence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard she took gift sets, worth £30, at 2.50pm on November 20, from the store on Bridge Place, but the goods were recovered.

She had no previous convictions, but one caution for theft.

David Verity, mitigating, said she took the goods “on the spur of the moment” and apologised later. Her Employment Support Allowance had been suspended, he said.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.