Riki Wessels century helps Notts recover

Riki Wessels brought up his 20th first class century and the ever-green Steve Magoffin claimed his 27th five-wicket haul during an exhilarating afternoon session between Nottinghamshire and Sussex at Trent Bridge.

Wessels counter-attacked in style, after the home county had been reduced to 88 for five before lunch, to reach tea on 150 not out, with Notts on 362 for eight.

The session produced a total of 220 runs from only 36 overs with Wessels reaching his 150 from 130 balls, with 18 fours and four sixes.

Magoffin removed both Chris Read and James Pattinson, to add to the three scalps he’d picked up during the morning but left the field after bowling unchanged for an hour after lunch.

His departure, with figures of five for 53, enabled Wessels and Stuart Broad to plunder the other bowlers. The pair added 132 in only 15.4 overs before Broad was bowled by Whittingham for 57.

Wessels and Luke Fletcher, who has 23, have added 50 so far for the ninth wicket.