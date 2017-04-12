Captain’s future to be decided once Nottingham Forest’s fate is sealed

Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen says his own future will be decided upon once the club’s fate is sealed for next season.

The Reds go into Good Friday’s Championship six-pointer with Blackburn Rovers looking to put further daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

A morale-boosting 2-0 win over high-flying Huddersfield Town last Saturday moved Mark Warburton’s side five points clear of the bottom three - and Cohen wants to extend that further against relegation-threatened Rovers.

Cohen said: “It’s a massive game and they are a bit of a wounded animal. If we play like we did on Saturday we can move eight points clear.

“We have to be confident after Saturday and we have played really well in three out of the four games under the new manager.

“The manager really simplifies things and lets us know what he wants which makes it easy for us to play and adapt.

“We have good players and we know what we are capable of. We’ve been saying that for a while but it feels different this time.

“It seems like the club is in a good position to push on but we need to secure our safety and get a good pre-season under our belts.

“We don’t want it to go to the last day needing a point or a win. This weekend is a great opportunity to go out and get the points.”

And the 30-year-old added: “There is no news on the contract. We are all focused on getting safe first then the manager can start looking at contracts.

“It feels like the start of something but if we don’t get the points now we are back to where we were 10 years ago.”