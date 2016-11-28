Eastwood turn on style to beat champions Selston

Champions Selston were beaten at Eastwood on Friday night in front of a bumper crowd.

Eastwood kept faith with the same starting eleven from the previous Saturdays’ victory away at Mickleover and were rewarded as they did the double over Selston.

In a tense and even first half with neither side dominating, Eastwood were guilty of playing to many direct balls which the Selston defence coped with comfortably.

Eastwood did create a couple of chances but Paddy Webb missed the target after James Hallam had forced an error from the defenders.

Greg Conn effort was cleared from inside the 6 yard box off a set play on 40 minutes

Selston started the second half much the better side and forced Eastwood onto the back foot for the opening minutes of the half.

After a good run and cross, Jones Hempshall arrived late in the area but his effort struck the Eastwood upright.

After this early pressure Eastwood took the lead on 52 minutes when Jack Smith and Kelvin Mushambi combined well in midfield with Mushambi releasing Greg Conn down the right wing and his pinpoint cross was headed home by James Hallam.

In a very competitive half, with both sides giving everything, it was Eastwood who doubled their lead on 70 minutes when Jack Smith scored direct from a free-kick with a thunderous shot from 30 yards.

Selston responded and got back into the game on 79 minute as Moore finished with a unstoppable curling shot from the edge of the area.

Selston attacked Eastwood now looking for the equaliser, but Eastwood’s defence clung on.

And the game was made safe in the dying minutes when Smith picked out James Hallam and the young striker kept his cool to finish.