Five star Selston take title tilt to last day of the season

Selston kept their hopes of clinching a consecutive Central Midlands Football League South Division title alive with a 5-0 win over Southwell City.

Wednesday night’s drubbing of their Nottinghamshire neighbours leaves Selston two points behind leaders Eastwood with a final game in hand left to play.

That comes on Saturday, in what coincides with Selston’s annual Chairman’s Day, against Pinxton who will benefit from an extra day’s rest.

They lost 2-0 to Matlock Town Reserves on Tuesday night and have had a mixed bag of results of late, beating Keyworth 6-1 last weekend, but also finding themselves on the wrong end of big scorelines to Swanwick Pentrich Road and Sherwood Colliery in recent weeks.

Selston, meanwhile, have been flying - only that narrow loss at Swanwick blotting their form book in 2017 - and they returned to winning ways in some style.

It took just 19 minutes for Selston to break through the Southwell rearguard; Airey crossing for Kane Hempshall to head in from 10 yards.

That lead was doubled when Carl Moore played in Rory Davis through one-on-one and his shot from 18 yards went in off the post on 34 minutes.

They took that lead into half-time and extended it further on 64 minutes when a deep Ben Moore corner was met by Hempshall, whose thunderous header gave the oppostion keeper no chance.

Number four arrived on 70 minutes when Ben Moore’s corner was this time turned in by Wayne Cooke from close range, as the visitors pressed home their advantage.

A double sub was made six minutes later when Robbie Manners and Tim Moore replaced Jamie Renshaw and Carl Moore. Ben Moore was replaced by Gary Breach on 82.

And there was still time for something a little bit special when Dominic Airey picked up the ball on the edge of the area and tricked his way past four players before dinking the ball over the keeper.

Next up Pinxton on Saturday (April 22).

Selston (4-4-2): Ball; Renshaw, Henshaw, Marriott, Hackett; Davis, B. Moore, Hempshall, Airey; Cooke, C. Moore. Subs: R. Manners, G. Breach, T. Moore, T. Widdowson, N. Olden.