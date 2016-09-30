‘Celebration of the arts’ event to be held at Erewash Museum

Erewash Museum will host a ‘celebration of the arts’ event, offering a whole range of free family activities and workshops on Saturday, October 1, 11am-3pm.

Professional artists will run workshops including drumming and writing, storytelling and drawing, with a science and technology theme for this year’s Big Draw event.

The event celebrates the tenth anniversary of Erewash Borough Council’s arts development service and an exhibition will showcase the team’s work. It also marks the official opening of artist Anna Roebuck’s installation Flowers of Remembrance in the War Gallery.

This installation will run until Remembrance Day.

Anna has used recycled materials to depict flowers of remembrance from different nations and visitors can make and add their own flowers to the installation.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “Join us to celebrate our work with arts development in Erewash and enjoy a packed programme of free activities for all the family.”

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free. Contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum