Comics galore at Funhouse gig in Derby

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on Monday October 3, for another night of laughter.

Headlining will be Bethany Black, who has written jokes for the likes of Brendon Burns and Jimmy Cricket.

Both talkative and friendly, she has her own unique brand of self-exposing comedy which audiences find appealing.

Also appearing will be the wonderfully humorous Rick Murtagh and Gabriel Ebulue.

Completing the line-up are the derisive Kiwi Jake Howie, the musical Marc Lubienski-Steele and the warm and personable Wilson with his amusing crowd interaction and funny tales.

Compere will be the energetic and affable Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £4 in advance

Doors open at 7.45pm and there will be an 8.15pm start.