Dynamic duo will be wowing crowds at Derby Folk Festival

Ange Hardy and Lukas Drinkwater will be among the many top names appearing at this year’s Derby Folk Festival.

The pair can be seen in action there on Sunday, October 2.

Ange Hardy and Lukas Drinkwater have been stunning audiences all over the country and have rapidly gained a reputation as a phenomenon on the indie and folk music circuit.

If you’ve not heard them perform live yet then don’t miss this opportunity - you’re in for an absolute treat.

You don’t get called “one of the country’s top folk musicians” by the Telegraph or invited to launch your new album live on BBC Radio 2 by delivering anything less than exceptional levels of entertainment.