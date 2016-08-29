Eat your fill at Masterchefs’ feast

The Great Food and Drink Festival is coming to Calke Abbey this weekend for the very first time ever, with a tantalising line-up of top chefs.

MasterChef’s very own John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be giving live demonstrations, as will ITV regular Dean Edwards. The abbey is a stunning site, so throw lots of great food, drink, crafts and entertainment into the mix and you’ll certainly be in for a fantastic couple of days There will be a lots of stalls and stages running throughout, plus kids’ baking and cooking workshops and a masterclass on cocktail making. Tickets £8 on the day, or £6 in advance via http://bit.ly/2bEnpFg.

