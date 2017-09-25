Jake Bugg announces hometown gig on new tour

Nottingham’s own Jake Bugg will play the Royal Concert Hall next year as part of his new UK tour.

Having stunned onlookers at the 100 Club earlier this month with his first intimate solo show of the year, followed by his acclaimed new album Hearts That Strain going top 10 on release, Jake is back on the road next spring and will play Nottingham on March 2.

Hearts That Strain saw Jake work with Grammy Award-winning producer David Ferguson, and Matt Sweeney in Nashville, and recording with some of the best players in the history of popular music.

Tour tickets are on sale on Friday, September 29 from 9am at www.jakebugg.com or www.trch.co.uk