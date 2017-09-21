Michael McIntyre announces third Nottingham date on tour

Due to huge demand, Michael McIntyre has added a third Nottingham date to his Big World Tour next year.

Britain’s biggest comedian has now added March 25 to his Nottingham schedule as the original two dates on March 23 and 24 are both now close to selling out.

Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour will see Michael perform to arenas across the UK.

and Ireland in 2018 as well as revisiting Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands for the first time.

The star of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC1, his other TV accolades include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow on BBC1 and being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent on ITV1.

Tickets for all three of his Nottingham dates are available at http://bit.ly/2yrdT0I