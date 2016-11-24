Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, November 25
Tristram Shandy. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Three Wise Men. The Black Market Venue (free in the pub side), Market Warsop.
Shakir. Live Rock, Pop Trio
Members £2 Guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
Scott Anson. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.
Saturday, November 26
On The Brink play classic rock at The Poet & Castle, Codnor.
Fletch. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
Tomkatz. Selston WMC (The Jokers), Recreation Street, Selston.
AC/DC + Thin Lizzy Double Header with Let There B/DC + Think Lizzy ONLY £5. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.
Robbie Jay. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.
Robbie H. Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Brothers In Soul. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
The Biz. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.
Sarah James. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.
Ready Steady 60s. Oakleigh Lodge Social Club, Bulwell.
Sunday, November 27
Do$ch play at Clowne Community Centre.
Craig Deegan. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
Last Stand. Local male duo
Members £1 . Guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
Maxxine Santanna. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.
Chris Bevan. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
Kimmi. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.
Rebecca Lomas. Oakleigh Lodge Social Club, Bulwell.
Thursday, December 1
The Algiers Stompers . The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Admission is £7 or £6 for members. 8.30pm start.
