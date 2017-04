Net your band a £500 recording prize

Is your band good enough to win our first online Battle of the Bands?

There’s a fantastic recording prize worth a cool £500 up for grabs.

We already have eight contenders gunning for glory - and there’s still time for your band to throw their hat into the ring.

So how about trying your luck against the following bands?

The Twisted, an alt-rock band from Bakewell;

Left Hand Drive, a folk-rock-blues outfit from Matlock;

Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield;

Those Who Knew, a rock band composed of musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Vanity Box who play indie rock and are from Hucknall;

Burn Down The District, a hardcore metal band from Chesterfield;

The Fine Art Society who play indie rock and are from Derby;

W.O.R.M. who play punk and are based in Chesterfield.

If your group is based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, then you are eligible to enter.

Send us a YouTube link of your band performing before the competitition closes at midday on Tuesday, May 2.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your group’s YouTube link, marking Battle of the Bands in the subject box, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

After the entries close, the winner will be decided by an online poll.

Our champion will win a day’s recording and a day’s mixing in The Foundry studio in Chesterfield.

The studio prides itself on capturing the live feel of bands with modern recording techniques and vintage analogue equipment.

Its boss Paul Hopkinson has 25 years experience in running recording studios. His credits include Ordinary Boys, award-winning folk musicians Ashley Hutchings and John Tams as well as recording bands from all over England.

An accomplished musician, Paul played guitar in Lisa Hall which was signed to Warner Bros and recorded an album in Los Angeles.As a member of The Actors, Paul recorded with the legendary producer Tony Visconti at Good Earth Studios in London.

Winning our Battle of the Bands competition could set you on track for big things - so what are you waiting for?

Good luck!