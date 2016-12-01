Rocking out for a good cause

There will be 50s and 60s rock and roll on the menu at South Wingfield Social Club on Saturday, December 3, courtesy of Joey And The Hotrods.

The music event gets under way at 7pm at the venue, based on High Road, South Wingfield.

There will a buffet, raffle and games as well as the music.

Tickets are £5 in advance or £8 on the door. Call 07713 978177 or get tickets from the South Wingfield Social Club bar.

Proceeds are in aid of Alfreton Park Community Special School.