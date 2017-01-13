VIDEO: Story of the Bee Gees comes to Nottingham

Following its West End debut at the Leicester Square Theatre, You Win Again – The Story of the Bee Gees will be embarking on its first ever nationwide tour with a Nottingham stop off on February 10.

Immerse yourself into the brothers’ hits through the sixties, seventies and eighties, topped off with a glittering array of iconic artists they wrote for, such as Diana Ross, Celine Dion and Dionne Warwick. This spectacular production tells the incredible story of The Brothers Gibb in an all new musical experience through the eyes of their manager.

Follow the band and their lives, through the early charting triumphs and fall from grace onto their meteoric climb back to the to to become the multi-million selling super group we know and love today.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including: Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and many more.

Visit https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/you-win-again/ for ticket details.