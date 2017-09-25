Noel Gallagher announces Nottingham live date

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena next April on their new UK tour.

The tour will be follow the release of Noel’s new album, Who Built The Moon?, out on November 24.

The keenly anticipated follow-up to the platinum-selling, Chasing Yesterday (2015), Who Built The Moon? flows from the same Noel Gallagher song-writing core but is poised between experimental and a jukebox of ageless influence following a two-year creative collaboration with renowned producer, DJ and composer, David Holmes.

The tour comes to Nottingham on April 30 next year and tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, September 29 priced at £39.20, £55.44 and £78.40.

There is a maximum of four tickets per person for this event.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2y1zD69 or in person at the arena box office.