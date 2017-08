The Sensational 60’s Experience tour is back at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this year.

Former Searchers frontman Mike Pender and Chris Farlowe head the line-up for this year’s tour of legends performing their biggest hits.

Also on the bill are Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and New Amen Corner.

The tour is in Nottingham on November 3.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2vlKCFe