Award-winning drama comes to Nottingham

Internationally renowned poet Luke Wright’s award winning drama What I Learned From Johnny Bevan is coming to Nottingham’s Lakeside Theatre on November 30.

He originally cut his poetry teeth in Colchester but now poet Luke Wright is one the UK’s best known poets.

He’s best known for blistering, incisive and astute performance poetry and regular slots on BBC Radio, but it was Luke’s first theatre show What I Learned from Johnny Bevan that took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm and then sold out three weeks at London’s Soho Theatre.

Wright received a Stage Award for Acting Excellence for his hurricane performance and the show received a Fringe First for the quality of the writing. The London run added a nomination for the 2017 Off West End Awards and Luke was invited to stage the show for politicians at The Houses of Parliament.

Now, as part of an extensive national tour, East Midlands audiences can see what all the fuss is about when Luke performs the show at Nottingham’s Lakeside Theatre.

What I Learned From Johnny Bevan is a compelling, politically charged story encompassing shattered friendships, class and social ceilings, and especially relevant now that the Labour Party is engaged in another battle for its soul.

At university the whip-smart, mercurial Johnny Bevan saves Nick, smashing his comfortable middle class bubble and firing him up about politics, music and literature. Twenty years later, as their youthful dreams disintegrate alongside the social justice they hoped for, can Nick, now a jaded music journalist, save Johnny from himself?

Luke Wright delivers an impassioned, spellbinding performance of his razor sharp script that is infused with humour, humanity and wit.

The performance begins at 8pm. Tickets are £10/£8/£6. Call 0115 846 7777 or go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk