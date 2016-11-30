Interview: 60 Seconds with Palace panto star Natalie

Here is the latest in our series of 60 Seconds With.. features with the stars of Peter Pan, this year’s Palace Theatre Mansfield pantomine.

Natalie Hollingworth plays Tiger Lily in the production, which started last weekend and will be running until December 31.

There are still some tickets available for the family production. Call the box office at the theatre on 01623 633133.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

No, I was last here in Cats playing Grizabella.

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule will differ?

Working in a clothes shop – so this will be much more fun!

Tell us about the character you will be playing…

Tiger Lily is the chief’s daughter, very sassy and fierce, she’s pretty cool!

What fun-fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I can move my eyes one by one!

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast?! (For a family-friendly audience!)

Not yet, but I’ll do some digging for you!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

Playing Elphaba in Wicked would be amazing!

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

Peter Pan! Haha!

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Mysterious Girl by Peter Andre, particularly the rap that I can perform!

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

Who says Oh Oh Oh?

Santa walking backwards!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

In Chesterfield with my family.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Being at home for Christmas will be so nice. I’m from Bolsover so doing something I love at home is great.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Peter Pan yet?!

Come and experience the magic; I promise you won’t be disappointed!