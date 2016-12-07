Interview: 60 Seconds With.. Peter Pan star Jessica Punch

It’s time for our latest 60 Seconds With... interview with the stars of the current smash-hit panto at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Peter Pan.

This week’s interview is with Jessica Punch, who is playing Peter Pan in the family production.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

I was here in 2011 playing Peter Pan too!

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule will differ?

I teach dance every day, so it will be nice to have a break for panto.

Tell us about the character you will be playing…

I’m playing Peter Pan – the only boy to never grow up!

What fun-fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I don’t like heights, ironic, I know!

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast?! (For a family-friendly audience!)

Gossip? I wouldn’t dare!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

I’d take anything if it involved Bonnie Langford or Dame Judi Dench!

Who is the most famous person in your phone / following you on social media?

I’m not into social media but I have a few cheeky numbers in my phone… shhh…

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Home & Away and Neighbours! I wouldn’t miss an episode!

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

I love a good prank! Dressing room wars are my favourite! I once sellotaped all my friend’s things to the ceiling!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

Hmmm, I’m yet to decide but I think it might be a nice day of rest in bed!

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Full houses and a great crowd!

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Peter Pan yet?!

Go ‘hook’ yourself a seat!