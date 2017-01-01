Eastwood Advertiser
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Announcements
Advertise My Business
Search
Search The Eastwood Advertiser
Search
News
Sport
Lifestyle
What's On
Christmas
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Offbeat
Celebs
Regional
National
Sport
Football
Cricket
More Sport
National Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
Christmas
JAILED: 12 years for Notts man after leaving elderly pensioner with brain injury
News
Peter Kay cancels all 100 tour dates due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
News
Animal Magic: Is your festive pet pic cuter than this?
News
Eastwood | Wed
Heavy sleet showers
6c
0c
Notts drink-drive campaign challenges festive revellers
News
Notts Police rated as ‘good’ by inspectors
News
Treetops Hospice at Home nurses comfort patients and families
News
Everything you need to know about Christmas Jumper Day 2017
News
ICE ALERT: Met Office issues weather warning
News
RISE AND SHINE: Your morning news and weather round up
News
Sport
More Sport >>
OPINION: Could Walker become Forest’s unlikely wing wizard?
Football
Rumour Mill: Chelsea join race for Lemar, Moyes eyes up Moore
Football
RUMOUR MILL: Wenger still hopeful of keeping Ozil as Chelsea prepare another bid for Barkley
Football
Hales can be a big hit in Australia, says Franks
Cricket
RUMOUR MILL: Bale to leave Real Madrid in summer, while Wenger gives Giroud an Arsenal lifeline
Football
Bowls club reflects on season
More Sport
All the stars aligned as Newbury serves up best meeting of Jumps season so far
More Sport
Selston aiming to regain top spot with trip to Ashby
Football
What's On
More What's On >>
PANTO REVIEW: Beauty and the Beast is a roaring success at Theatre Royal
News
REVIEW: Cinderella is the perfect festive fit at Nottingham Playhouse
Theatre and Comedy
How do I get a refund on my Peter Kay cancelled tour tickets?
Theatre and Comedy
Lifestyle
More Lifestyle >>
FESTIVE REVIEW: all aboard the Santa Special trains at Midland Railway
News
Kay cancels stand-up tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’
Theatre and Comedy
Slimming World reveal the 'free' foods that are now actually 'syns'
News
Trending Now
More Trending Now >>
SNOW ALERT EXTENDED: Potential for stranded vehicles and rural communities to be cut off
News
SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for possible 'blizzard' in Mansfield and surrounding areas
News
JAILED: Notts paedo jailed for child sex offences
News
Woman missing from Nottinghamshire has been found
Crime
SNOW WATCH: Notts school closures
News
OPINION: Could Walker become Forest’s unlikely wing wizard?
Football