Co-op food stores to close on Boxing Day as festive thank you to staff

Most Co-op stores will be closed on Boxing Day this year.

The decision has been made to recognise the extraordinary efforts of hardworking colleagues throughout a challenging 18 months since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retailer hopes that by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day more colleagues can benefit from having a longer break from work and be able to travel and spend extra time with family and friends at Christmas.

Central England Co-op Chief Executive Debbie Robinson said: “We want to create a sustainable Society for all and that starts with our colleagues, who have worked tirelessly in these extraordinary times to sustain the wellbeing and safety of our members, customers and communities.

“Christmas is a really special time for so many and perhaps even more so this year after we missed out on celebrating the season in the way we wanted last year due to lockdown restrictions.

“In recognition of this and in appreciation of everything our retail colleagues have done during the uncertain times of the last 18 months, we will be closing the vast majority of our food stores on Boxing Day.

“This will allow our colleagues to have a weekend of festive fun with their families and friends and to have a well-deserved break. I want to thank our customers and members in advance for their understanding.”

All Central England Co-op food stores will be closed on Boxing Day, apart from its six 24-hour Petrol Filling Stations which will remain open to serve their communities and to keep customers and members moving across the festive period.