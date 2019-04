But expert help is at hand with gurus picking out snacks and foods that will not only help ease the strain but also give your brain a power boost as well.

1. Apples Fruit like apples and tomatoes are packed full of anti-oxidents which protect the brain cells.

2. Oily fish One of the most effective essential fatty acids (EFA) your body needs is omega 3 which occurs naturally in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines.

3. Water The rate which our brain processes information is determined by the level of hydration and it is recommended to drink eight glasses of water a day.

This has a high source of vitamin K, which is well known to improve cognitive function and therefore improve brain power and memory.

