RESCUE ME: Could you give Kizzy the dog a home?

This six-year-old German Shepherd called Kizzy is in need of a confident owner. She is a lovely girl, with a very affectionate and playful nature and would especially suit someone who could offer her a home with a large outdoor space so she can run around.

She will also need someone who is confident to handle her on a lead as she can be strong.

Kizzy will need a cat and dog free home, and is suitable to live with secondary school age children.

Kizzy is currently housed at the Radcliffe Animal Shelter at 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2DW.

If you think you could give this gorgeous girl a home then telephone: 0115 8550222 or email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk Further details about the centre or about Kizzy can be found at www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk

The shelter is open from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every day for viewing (no appointment necessary).

Photo courtesy of Beverley Perkins photographer.