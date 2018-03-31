A fifth person is charged with teenager Lyrico Steede’s murder

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Lyrico Steede.

The 16-year-old is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court today, Saturday, March 31.

He is the fifth person to be charged with murder in connection with the teenager’s death, after Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, and three teenagers were also charged with murder.

Campbell and the three teenagers – two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

A sixth person – a 17-year-old girl, who also cannot be named for legal reasons – has also previously been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Tuesday, April 3.

Lyrico, known to his friends as Rico, was stabbed a number of times in an attack which started at Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground before he was chased and left with serious injuries in Stock Well, Bulwell, at around 7.30pm, on Tuesday, February 13. He died in hospital six days later.

Detectives investigating the teenager’s murder are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information about his death to contact them by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 734 of February 13.