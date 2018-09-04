Ashfield Council leader vows to fight county’s super council plans ‘tooth and nail’

The Ashfield Independents and I spend lots of time talking to residents on the doorstep, writes Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

Issues that are constantly raised are broken roads and pavements, fly-tipping, litter, anti-social behaviour, crime, road safety and much more.

Hundreds of residents have spoken or written to us to thank us for instigating the Big Ashfield Spring Clean - an initiative that saw Ashfield Council collect the most rubbish since it was created in 1974.

This has led to a significant decrease in fly-tipping after it went up by 39 per cent last year.

People are, frankly, sick and tired of fly-tippers.

That is why the council is pleased to have issued a fine after a disgraceful amount of rubbish was tipped in Kirkby last month.

The council is constantly vigilant and are in the process of taking on new community protection officers to help to deal with this and catch the culprits.

As you may have seen, Nottinghamshire County Council is they are proposing to scrap all seven district councils in the county, including Ashfield and Mansfield and create one big ‘super council’.

Let’s look at the affect of this.

Do you really think that the Big Ashfield Spring Clean would have gone ahead if a ‘super council’ was in place?

Do you really think that there would have seen the extra £1 million spent on Ashfield’s roads or funding secured to safeguard the future of the Children’s and SureStart Centres?

Do you think the future of Selson Leisure Centre would have been guaranteed or there would have been more community protection officers patrolling the streets?

I could go on.

Losing Ashfield Council means Ashfield’s voice will be lost and we’ll be competing with nearly 1,000,000 residents of this county to get things done.

This, in my view, is untenable and you can be assured I will fight tooth and nail to save Ashfield Council.