Ashfield MP underlines Labour’s commitment to standing up for workers’ rights

Last week, fast food workers from McDonald’s, TGI Fridays and Wetherspoons, alongside couriers for Deliveroo and Uber Eats, staged a day of national action and protest, writes Gloria De Piero, MP for Ashfield.

Their complaints centre around work issues at these large companies, including insecure contracts, pay and conditions and a lack of union recognition.

Gloria De Piero MP

There have been several high profile examples of workers taking on these companies and winning significant victories.

These cases are often David v Goliath but it is vital that these workers make a stand.

While I feel this Government stands and watches workers’ rights being eroded, Labour is increasingly concerned about the effects on living standards.

The inconsistency of work available on zero hours contracts can make it difficult for people to make ends meet.

Labour would put an end to zero hours contracts and introduce a minimum wage of £10 per hour to make work pay.

It will give all workers equal rights from day one, including sick pay, paid holiday, protection from unfair dismissal and the right to trade union represen-tation.

Problems with council or social housing is something that constituents contact me about time and again.

A lady in Kirkby came to me recently after her boiler broke down.

She has two children but said she was told by Ashfield Council that she wasn’t a priority for the boiler being fixed.

I contacted the council on her behalf and her heating was fixed the same day.

I have raised before how unfair it is that patients are charged such extortionate amounts to watch television when they are in hospital.

Now Labour has vowed to clamp down on the private firms which can charge up to £10 a day for their services.

Ashfield councillor Jim Aspinall spent £600 during his stay at King’s Mill Hospital after suffering a stroke, which his daughter called ‘unacceptable’.

I completely agree and am pleased that Labour is considering implementing a spending cap for patients.