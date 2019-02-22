Boozy student smashed into give way sign in Mansfield

A boozed-up student was driving himself to hospital when he collided with a give way sign in Mansfield.

Tafazazua Muramba’s Fiat Punto hit the sign on Littleworth, at 5am, on January 15.

A test revealed he had 79 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Muramba, who is studying sports science and working in Derby, had no previous convictions.

She said he hurt his wrist when he fell out of his car after a night drinking in Sheffield.

A friend had driven him back to Mansfield, she said, and he had slept at the friend’s house.

“He felt he had adequately slept off the alcohol,” she said. “He was driving himself to hospital.”

Muramba, 21, of Cotswold Grove, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if completed before January 2020.

He was also fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.