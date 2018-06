Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to this man after a smoke bomb was thrown on to the pitch at the end of a Notts County football match.

A force spokesman said: “Officers are investigating after a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch at the end of the Notts County v Coventry City football match at Meadow Lane on 18 May 2018.”

If anyone has any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 173 of 18 May 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.